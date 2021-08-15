Home / Cities / Others / 135 new Covid cases, no deaths in Jammu and Kashmir
So far, 3,17,627 people have recovered from the virus, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.23% (Bloomberg)
So far, 3,17,627 people have recovered from the virus, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.23% (Bloomberg)
others

135 new Covid cases, no deaths in Jammu and Kashmir

As many as 156 patients also recovered from the virus, taking the active case count to 1,303. Srinagar district currently has the highest number of active cases at 326 followed by Jammu district with 130 active cases. As many as 15 districts had no or single-digit cases.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 01:38 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 135 fresh Covid-19 infections, of which 98 cases were in Kashmir while 37 were in Jammu. For the second consecutive day, the UT recorded no deaths.

As many as 156 patients also recovered from the virus, taking the active case count to 1,303. Srinagar district currently has the highest number of active cases at 326 followed by Jammu district with 130 active cases. As many as 15 districts had no or single-digit cases.

So far, 3,17,627 people have recovered from the virus, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.23%. Since the outbreak last year, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 3,23,325 cases in all, of which 4,395 have succumbed.

Officials said that 53,557 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.