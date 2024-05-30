 14-year-old held for threat to blow up Ram Temple - Hindustan Times
14-year-old held for threat to blow up Ram Temple

ByHT Correspondent, Ayodhya
May 30, 2024 08:34 AM IST

The boy has intellectual disability and was undergoing treatment for the same, Kushinagar superintendent of police (SP) Dhawal Jaiswal said, adding his grandmother, with whom he lived, had also been detained for questioning.

A 14-year-old boy from Kushinagar district was detained on Wednesday for reportedly threatening to blow up the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Police officials said the boy called the police emergency number 112 on Tuesday night and threatened that he’d blow up the temple with a bomb
Police officials said the boy called the police emergency number 112 on Tuesday night and threatened that he'd blow up the temple with a bomb

The boy has intellectual disability and was undergoing treatment for the same, Kushinagar superintendent of police (SP) Dhawal Jaiswal said, adding his grandmother, with whom he lived, had also been detained for questioning.

Police officials said the boy called the police emergency number 112 on Tuesday night and threatened that he’d blow up the temple with a bomb. He also shared posts with similar messages on his Instagram and other social media accounts.

With the help of its cyber cell, the police traced the caller’s location to Balua Takiya, a village under Patherwa police station limits in Kushinagar, and detained him in the wee hours of Wednesday.

“The teenager is undergoing treatment. His actions were a result of his watching fake news on YouTube. More information is being collected,” the SP said.

News / Cities / Other Cities / 14-year-old held for threat to blow up Ram Temple
