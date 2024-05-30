14-year-old held for threat to blow up Ram Temple

A 14-year-old boy from Kushinagar district was detained on Wednesday for reportedly threatening to blow up the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Police officials said the boy called the police emergency number 112 on Tuesday night and threatened that he’d blow up the temple with a bomb

The boy has intellectual disability and was undergoing treatment for the same, Kushinagar superintendent of police (SP) Dhawal Jaiswal said, adding his grandmother, with whom he lived, had also been detained for questioning.

With the help of its cyber cell, the police traced the caller’s location to Balua Takiya, a village under Patherwa police station limits in Kushinagar, and detained him in the wee hours of Wednesday.

“The teenager is undergoing treatment. His actions were a result of his watching fake news on YouTube. More information is being collected,” the SP said.