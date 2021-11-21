15 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

Chandigarh Punjab on Thursday witnessed 15 fresh cases with four deaths from the virus, with the state’s positivity rate for the day recorded at 0.09%. With these fresh cases, state’s total tally of positive cases has reached 6,02,956 cases, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases in the state has increased to 290.

Among fresh cases, the maximum three cases were registered Jalandhar, Pathankot and SAS Nagar. With 34 persons recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,86, 082, it said. To date, 16,584 persons have lost their lives due to the virus. A total of 1,59,34,007 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, of which 17,574 tested on Saturday.