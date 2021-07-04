15 Ludhiana students bag top positions in PU exams

Fifteen students from the district have secured top positions in the Panjab University bachelor of commerce (Bcom) first semester examinations.

As many as 11 students are from Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, Hussainpura, two from Government College for Girls and one each from Arya College and Kamla Lohtia SD College.

Nandan Jain bagged first position in the varsity with 95.47%, while the second position was secured by Divyansha Jain with 95.31%. Both students are from Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College.

The third position was clinched by Abhinav Gupta with 95% while Gurleen Kaur came fourth with 94.8%.

Hardeep Kaur and Sahil Malik shared the fifth position in the varsity with 94.53%. The sixth position was shared by four students - Solani Maheshwari, Harsh and Vinit Sharma. All of them scored 94.37%.

Three students -Tanya Chhabra, Yogya Madaan and Ankita secured the seventh position with 94.22%.

Sukhmanpreet Kaur came eighth with 94.06% and Prachi Kapoor stood ninth with 93.91%.

Principal of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, Sandeep Kumar, congratulated the students and the members of the faculty for the performance.

Savita Uppal, principal of Arya College, praised the students for adding another feather to the cap of the institution.