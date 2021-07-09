15 new Covid-19 cases detected in Ludhiana

Fifteen new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ludhiana on Thursday while there was no new death for the third consecutive day. No mucormycosis (black fungus) cases have been detected either.

The fresh cases include five patients with influenza-like symptoms and three patients from outpatient departments. At 177, the number of active cases continued to remain below 200 for the second consecutive day. Presently two patients are on a ventilator.

Since the outbreak last March, Ludhiana has logged a total of 87,100 cases to its tally, of which 2,087 have succumbed and 84,836 patients have recovered.