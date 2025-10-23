15 seriously injured after private bus overturns near Kushinagar

Around 15 passengers were seriously injured and seven others sustained minor injuries after a luxury bus traveling from Jaipur (Rajasthan) to Madhubani (Bihar) for Chhath Puja overturned on Thursday morning near the Bihar border in Kushinagar district, close to the Bahadurpur police post under Tarai Sujan jurisdiction, said police.

The accident happened around 6 am when the bus, carrying nearly 80 passengers, lost control while overtaking another vehicle and hit a road divider, they added.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Nivesh Katiyar said, “The bus overturned while overtaking another vehicle at high speed. All injured passengers are receiving treatment, and the situation is under control.”

Bahadurpur Police post in-charge Rajesh Kumar said the police team acted immediately after receiving the information. “At least 15 passengers were seriously injured, and seven others sustained minor injuries. Locals and police personnel promptly took the injured to a nearby hospital,” he added.

One of the injured passengers, Ram Dayal, informed, “The private bus, from a Jaipur travel agency, charged ₹1,500 per ticket. Though it had only 56 seats, about 74 passengers were onboard, as many of us could not get confirmed railway tickets.”

Another injured passenger, Priyanka, said visibility was very low in the early morning, worsened by a layer of smoke from firecrackers.

The accident also caused a temporary traffic jam on the busy highway as police and rescue teams cleared the wreckage.

Sub-divisional magistrate Tamkuhi Raj Akancha Mishra said, “Strict action will be taken if the driver or bus operator is found negligent.”