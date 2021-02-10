15,000 metric tonnes of grapes exported so far... but Covid issues in Europe raise challenges for exporters

IND USA
By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:31 PM IST

PUNE Grape exports from Maharashtra have begun for this season, but exporters are facing various problems this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Europe.

Jagannath Khapre, president, All India Grape Export Association, said, “The pandemic is going on and grape exports are facing some problems. Small exporters are not coming forward and only big players are exporting. As there is uncertainty about the lockdown in many countries, it is creating a challenge for grape producers and exporters.”

Khapre added, “This year, the grape quality is very good and grapes are in enough quantity. Daily, 50 to 60 containers are going to Europe. At least 15,000 metric tonnes of grapes have been exported this year. But, due to the uncertainty, farmers need to pay extra transport costs. Only supermarkets are on in Europe and retail and wholesale markets are closed, which also affects exports.”

Nanasaheb Patil, a farmer from Nashik district who is also director of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Fedration (Nafed), said , “Export of grapes is going on, but for the last few days farmers are getting lower prices. Even the transport cost increased this year.”

Vineyard owner Vilas Gangurde said, “This year, the production is better of good quality, but due to the uncertainty, I prefer to sell the produce in local markets instead of exporting.”

Maharashtra is a major grape producer in the country with at least three lakh hectares under grape cultivation.

Average grape exports from India are around 2.5 lakh metric tonnes more than 70 per cent of which is from Maharashtra.

Where the grapes go

India exports grapes to the Netherland, Russia, UK, Bangladesh, Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malyasia, Canada, China, and Denmark, besides other countries

Year Quantity in metric tonnnes exported

2017- 18 1,88,221

2018- 19 2,46,133

2019-20 1,93,690

2020-21 15,000 metric tonnes (only to Europe; figures not available for other countries)

Source: Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA)

