₹162 crore sanctioned for power infra upgrade in Prayagraj region

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has sanctioned power infrastructure projects worth ₹162 crore to boost electricity supply across Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh and Fatehpur districts. (Pic for representation only)

The projects include the construction of new substations, laying of high-tension lines, augmentation of transformers and execution of safety-related works aimed at improving the reliability and efficiency of power distribution in both urban and rural areas, said officials.

Chief engineer-I Rajesh Kumar said that projects worth ₹45 crore have been approved for Prayagraj city. Under the plan, nine new 33 KV lines will be constructed, while the capacity of two substations will be enhanced. Additionally, 23 new 11 KV lines will be laid across the city.

The scheme also provides for the installation of new transformers in several localities, including 13 in Rambagh, 18 in Naini, four in Kalyani Devi, 16 in Karailabagh, 17 in Bamrauli, 26 in Mayo Hall and 21 in Tagore Town. Besides, 304 development works related to the power distribution network will be undertaken in different parts of the city, he added.

Chief engineer-II Ashok Kumar said projects worth ₹40 crore have been sanctioned for the trans-Ganga and trans-Yamuna regions of Prayagraj. The works include the establishment of nine new substations and capacity augmentation of 11 existing substations. A total of 158 new transformers will be installed, while the capacity of 584 transformers will be enhanced. In addition, 234 safety-related works will be carried out in the two regions.

In Kaushambi district, projects worth ₹15 crore have been approved. The sanctioned works include capacity enhancement of 122 transformers and execution of 64 other power infrastructure projects.

Pratapgarh has been allotted ₹23 crore for the augmentation of eight substations and enhancement of the capacity of 410 transformers.

In Fatehpur, projects worth ₹39 crore have been sanctioned. The district will get five new power lines, while the capacity of five substations will be increased. The plan also includes augmentation of 678 transformers along with several other power infrastructure improvement works.

Officials said the projects have already been initiated following the sanction of funds and are expected to significantly improve the quality, safety and reliability of electricity supply across the four districts.