16-year-old stabs teacher in Bihar’ Aurangabad over rustication: Police

Aurangabad: A mathematics teacher of a school in Bihar’s Aurangabad district was stabbed multiple times by a 16-year-old boy who was rusticated from school for allegedly harassing a girl last year, police said. A murder case was registered against the student and his friends, who are absconding. “Police are conducting raids for their arrest. (Representative photo)

The former Class 10 student allegedly attacked the upgraded higher secondary school teacher, Sudama Kumar, while he was waiting for the school’s headmaster, Pawan Kumar in Tarar village at Bhakharua on Friday morning.

Police said that the accused, who reached the location around 7am with some of his friends, stabbed the teacher repeatedly in the neck with a knife, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Daudnagar Ashok Kumar Das said.

Police suspect that the accused was taking revenge for his rustication. “They fled away after the injured teacher collapsed on the road,” SDPO Das said.

Pawan informed the police and took the injured teacher to the community health centre at Daudnagar, where doctors administered 10 stitches before referring him to another hospital. “The teacher was shifted to Sadar Hospital at Aurangabad, where he was in intensive care,” station house officer Sudhish Kumar said.

A case was registered against the student and his friends, who are absconding. “Police are conducting raids for their arrest,” the SDPO added.