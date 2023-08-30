News / Cities / Others / Murdered teen cremated, Khiri limps to normality

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Aug 30, 2023 07:49 PM IST

The police took the body to Daraganj ghat and not to the boy’s native village, fearing sparking unrest. His last rites were performed by his family members

The 16-year-old student killed in Khiri on Monday was cremated at Daraganj ghat, on Tuesday night, with the consent of his family.

Locals protesting the murder of a 16-year-old student in Khiri on Monday (HT File Photo)
After the post-mortem examination, the police took the body to Daraganj ghat and not his native village, fearing sparking unrest. His last rites were performed by his family members amidst heavy security.

Meanwhile, in Khiri area, the situation is returning to normality where thousands of protestors had blocked the road at Khiri Bazar and surrounded the police station after the killing of the 16-year-old, allegedly by some persons of a different community, on Monday afternoon.

Villagers staged a protest for over 30 hours after it came to the fore that the student was killed for objecting to the molestation of his cousin, a Class 9 student of the same school.

DCP trans-Yamuna Santosh Kumar Meena said shops in Khiri Bazar area opened on Wednesday and the situation has turned normal. However, the police force continues to be deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. Five accused have been arrested in connection with the killing, he added.

Police officials said that the autopsy report suggests that the student died following a deep injury to the back of his head, inflicted with a hard object. Bruises were also found on the body during the autopsy performed by a panel of three doctors.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Sanjay Khatri has assured the kin of the deceased student of providing financial assistance. The DM said that the government has approved financial assistance to the family.

Officials are also scanning details of properties, including the house, land and bank accounts of the accused and their kin. Administrative officials in the trans-Yamuna area – where the accused and their families reside – have been asked to prepare a report of the assets owned by the accused and their kin. Officials will carry out investigations to ascertain if these assets were earned through illegal means.

MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi reached Khiri on Wednesday and met the aggrieved kin of the dead student. The MP assured the family of all possible help in getting justice.

