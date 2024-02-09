17 booked over protest against YouTuber Bhana Sidhu’s arrest

Days after the protest in Sangrur for the release of YouTuber Bhana Sidhu, it has been learnt that Barnala police booked 17 people, including Sidhu’s family members and close aide Lakha Sidhana, for attempt to murder and blocking the national highway. As per information, the FIR was registered on February 3, on the day of the protest itself, at the Dhanuala police station in Barnala district. (HT Photo)

As per information, the FIR was registered on February 3, on the day of the protest itself, at the Dhanuala police station in Barnala district.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Sidhu’s family members were booked under Sections 283, 186, 353, 279, 427, 307, 148, 149, 117 and 268 of the Indian Penal Code. Police also slapped Section 4 of the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act, 2014, apart from Section 8-B of the National Highways Act.

On February 3, thousands of youths, along with some farmer leaders, had protested on the national highway near the chief minister’s residence in Sangrur. The protesters had called off their stir after a written assurance by the Punjab government to resolve the issue of FIRs registered against Sidhu.

On the way to the protest site in Sangrur, many protesters, including those named in the FIR, had allegedly blocked the national highway near Badbar toll plaza in Barnala district. Despite repeated requests by police, as per the FIR, protesters, riding tractors and pick-up trucks, had tried to mow down on-duty police personnel.

Opposition leaders slammed the Punjab government for registering the FIR against Sidhu’s family members. Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira expressed shock over the criminal case against Sidhu’s family when the government was considering to release him on February 10.