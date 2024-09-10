175,000 noise barriers installed in Gujarat for bullet train project

The work is underway to install noise barriers along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor and so far, these barriers have been put up over 87.5 km of the route, according to National High Speed Rail Corridor Ltd (NHSRCL), which is implementing the ambitious project. In Gujarat alone, over 175,000 noise barriers have been installed, it said in a media statement. The high-speed train is expected to begin operations between Surat and Billimora in South Gujarat in 2026.

For every kilometer of track, 2,000 noise barriers are being placed on each side, according to the statement. These barriers are designed to reduce the noise from trains and tracks during operation, it added.

To meet the demands of this massive infrastructure project, three precast factories have been established in Surat, Anand, and Ahmedabad. These facilities are dedicated to the manufacturing of modular noise barrier elements, streamlining production and ensuring consistent quality.

The primary purpose of these barriers is to mitigate noise generated by both the train and the civil structure during operations, as per the NHSRCL release. Each noise barrier consists of a concrete panel measuring 2 metres in height from the rail level and 1 metre in width, with an individual weight of approximately 830-840 kilograms, it added.

Designed to reflect and distribute the aerodynamic sound produced by the train, particularly focusing on noise generated by the wheels on the tracks, these barriers play a crucial role in minimising the environmental impact of the high-speed rail system.

Importantly, the design ensures that passengers’ views from the train remain unobstructed, preserving the scenic experience of the journey, it said.

In areas where the viaduct passes through residential and urban zones, taller noise barriers measuring 3 metres in height will be installed. These enhanced barriers will feature an additional 1-metre translucent polycarbonate panel atop the standard 2-metre concrete base, providing extra noise protection in densely populated areas.

The railway ministry has in the past said that the bullet train connecting Mumbai to Ahmedabad will become partly operational in 2026. Earlier this year in January, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 event in Gandhinagar that the high-speed train will begin operations between Surat and Billimora in South Gujarat in 2026.