17-year-old murdered after being abducted from home, 1 held, 10 absconding

Gurugram: A man was arrested and at least 10 more are on the run for allegedly murdering a 17-year-old boy after abducting him from his home in Devi Lal Colony in Sector 9 over gang rivalry, police said on Wednesday. A man was arrested and at least 10 more are on the run for allegedly murdering a 17-year-old boy after abducting him from his home in Devi Lal Colony in Sector 9 in Gurugram. (FILE PHOTO)

Crime branch officials said that the murder came to light on Wednesday morning, when they detained a suspect for interrogation to trace the missing boy. It was then that the suspect disclosed that they had murdered him, police said. Investigators took the suspect to the crime scene where the body was found dumped in a pond at a secluded place between the Dwarka Expressway and Basai village. Police identified the deceased as Parv alias Buddy, and said that he had been abducted on Sunday.

They said three criminal cases were registered against the deceased at Sector 9A police station.

Investigators said that the arrested suspect was identified as Dev alias Kaku, aged 18 and-a-half years. He was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar on Wednesday. Dev is originally from Bulandshahr and lived in Devi Lal colony earlier but had left the place six months ago and shifted to Jewar.

Jitender Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Old Gurugram, said there were three criminal cases registered against Dev at Sector 9A police station which involved robbery, theft and assault.

“Dev was one of the suspects who hit Parv on the head with a rod. The suspects had made him consume liquor with a plan for revenge,” he said.

Singh said that there were two groups of young men, including minors, in Devi Lal colony and neighbouring Feroz Gandhi colony who often clashed on petty issues and assaulted each other.

“The deceased had a clash with a rival member about four months back. The matter was later unanimously settled but Parv’s rivals planned to eliminate him. One of them made friends with him and finally called him out of his house on Sunday following which he left home at 11.30am,” he said.

Singh said that the suspects took him to several markets and parks across the city and made him consume liquor multiple times. “After he was completely inebriated, other members from rival groups gathered and took him to a secluded place near Basai and bludgeoned him to death,” the ACP said.

The deceased’s father had submitted a missing complaint at Sector 9A police station on Monday and an investigation was launched to trace him. On Wednesday, sections of murder, criminal conspiracy and common intention were also invoked in the case after the murder was discovered.