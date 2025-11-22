19-year-old engineering aspirant dies in fall from Kota high-rise; investigation underway

Kota: A 19-year-old engineering aspirant died on Friday after reportedly falling from the ninth-floor balcony of a multi-storey building in Rajasthan’s Kota. Police said they are investigating whether it was an accident or a case of suicide. Preliminary investigation is underway to determine how the fall occurred. (Representative photo)

The deceased, a resident of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, was living in Kota for the past two years with his mother, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Jawahar Nagar Police Station RamSahay said.

“He was preparing for engineering entrance examinations,” the ASI added.

The police reached the house after being informed and took custody of the body. “The post-mortem is scheduled for Saturday, after which the body will be handed over to the family,” ASI RamSahay said.

The deceased’s father is an engineer based in Bhopal.

Preliminary investigation is underway to determine how the fall occurred. “We are examining whether the student slipped accidentally or whether it was death by suicide. All possibilities are being looked into,” RamSahay said.

Police teams are inspecting the building’s balcony, outer ledges, and other possible spots associated with the fall. “CCTV cameras installed around the multi-storey building have been seized and are being scanned for clues. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has also collected evidence from the location,” he added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290