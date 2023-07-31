Man arrested for raping woman, uploading her video on social media

Mumbai: A 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman and posting her video on social media. HT Image

According to the police, the 23-year-old woman was staying in Nashik and used to visit her maternal uncle’s residence in Navi Mumbai.

She claimed that in 2022, after seeing her picture on her cousin’s social media account, the man from Beed district sent her a friend request and they became friends.

Whenever, the woman used to visit her uncle’s home in Navi Mumbai, the accused and the woman also met, a police officer said.

When the woman got engaged last year, she requested the man that they could continue the friendship. The accused then took her for marriage shopping in South Mumbai. They went to a hotel, where the accused recorded an intimate video, of which the woman claimed she was unaware. After this, the woman asked the accused not to contact her again and blocked his mobile number, the police added.

The woman got married in May this year and has been living with her family in the eastern suburbs. However, in the first week of July, she received a call from the accused who said that she had spoiled his life by refusing his marriage proposal and threatened that now he would spoil her life, the police added.

The accused then uploaded the video on Instagram and also shared it on the woman’s mother-in-law’s social media account. The woman then narrated the incident to her mother-in-law and her parents and approached the MIDC Rabale police.

A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code along with the relevant sections of the IT Act was registered.

As the incident happened in the jurisdiction of the Gamdevi police station, the case was transferred there. The accused was produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody till August 3.