1K mangrove trees likely to be cut for six-lane bridge at Navi Mumbai

An estimated 1,000 mangrove trees are proposed to be cut by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for constructing a six-lane elevated bridge between Airoli and Ghansoli. The trees will be cut to make way for 25 load-bearing pillars. In total, an estimated 5,500 mangrove trees, spread over a 4-hectare area, will be affected by the project, officials familiar with the development confirmed.

The proposed bridge will connect Sector 14 in Ghansoli to the Airoli Katai Naka Freeway via Airoli-Mulund Bridge, and will help decongest the Thane Belapur Road. The matter has, for the time being, been deferred by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for want additional details by the project proponent – NMMC.

“The project involves construction of a bridge in the mangrove area along the east bank of Thane creek over a length of 1.05km. As per the approved CZMP (coastal zone management plan), the project falls under CRZ (coastal regulation zone)-I (A) and II areas,” MCZMA observed in its last meeting on April 15, when the matter was considered for CRZ clearance. Part of the project will also cut through 50 metres of the reserve forest buffer zone in Dive village.

In a report submitted by NMMC to MCZMA in February, about 810 mangroves trees were slated to be cut for the project, with another 2,640 trees being temporarily affected during the construction phase. However, a subsequent site visit conducted by the forest department’s mangrove cell in March estimated that about 1,000 trees would need to be cut.

“As per the report of the mangrove cell, a total number of mangroves affected [will be] about 5,500-6,000 which fall in the alignment of the proposed bridge,” MCZMA observed in its minutes of the meeting.

Virender Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forests (APCCF), mangrove cell, said, “We have conducted the site visit and a more detailed survey is yet to be done. Given the damage to the mangroves, NMMC will have to seek clearance from the Bombay high court (HC) and also apply for diversion of forest land under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. The CRZ clearance will be contingent on these compliances.”

In light of a September 2018 HC order which barred construction in mangrove areas other than for projects of public interest, MCZMA “decided that NMMC need to submit the explicit note on the public interest involved in the project... accordingly, the matter was deferred for want of said information.”

HT reached about to Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar for a comment on the issue but did not receive a response.