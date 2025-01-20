‘1st phase Ggm Metro tenders ready by Feb’

Tender for the first phase of Gurugram Metro construction will be ready by January 31 and that of the second phase by February-end, officials of the Gurugram Metro Rail Corporation (GMRL) said during a project review meeting on Monday. The official also said that GMDA and GMRL are conducting the ground survey to fix alignment of metro rail and stations (HT Archive)

The meeting was chaired by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) CEO, Shyamal Mishra and also attended by officials of the World Bank, which is likely to fund the project. The tenders for the first and second phases, will be floated by February-end and March-end, respectively.

Chander Shekhar Khare, CEO, GMRL said that consultant for the project is preparing the tender document for the first phase from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9, while the second phase will be from Sector 9 to Cyber City adjacent to NH 48.

GMRL officials also informed that the width of eight main roads under the Old Gurugram Metro route will need to be increased to avoid inconvenience during construction. “Apart from these eight roads, 34 adjoining roads have also been identified which will need widening and upgradation to ensure seamless connectivity with metro route,” a GMDA official present at the meeting said.

The key roads, which will be widened during the construction of metro rail project include Rao Gajraj Singh Marg, Major Sushil Aima Marg, Carterpuri road, Rezangla Road, Old Railway Road, Nekiram Road, Kargil Shaheed Sukhbir Singh Yadav Road, and Netaji Subhash Chander road, said officials aware of the matter.

The official also said that GMDA and GMRL are conducting the ground survey to fix alignment of metro rail and stations. “The survey upto Hero Honda Chowk has been carried out and we are confident that alignment will be freezed within a month. We will support the metro authorities in shifting the utilities,” he said.