2 children killed as explosive device goes off in Maoist-affected Bijapur

Two children were killed when an explosive device they found in a forest area in their village in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-affected Bijapur district on Monday went off after one of them hit it with a stone without knowing that it was a bomb. Bijapur superintendent of police Jitendra Yadav said the improvised explosive device (IED) had been planted by the Maoists. (Representative Image)

Bijapur superintendent of police Jitendra Yadav said the improvised explosive device (IED) had been planted by the Maoists. Police have identified the children as Laxman Oyam (13) and Boti Oyam (11). The incident took place in Odsapara village under Bhairamagadh police station area of Bijapur in Bastar region.

“It has come to our knowledge that the boys came under IED which was planted by the Maoists. Both are from Gurga Village, which is on the northern side of the river Indravati under Bhairamgarh police station. We are bringing both the bodies and further steps will be taken after filing the report,” the SP said.

People familiar with the matter said that around 20 other children were also present at the site, and they had gone there to pluck tendu leaves.

According to the children’s family members, the boys were playing when they came across a shiny object. They were trying to open it with a stone when the explosion was triggered, they said.

Meanwhile, tribal activist Soni Sori alleged that the device could have been left behind by the police after any previous encounter.

On Friday, 12 Maoists were killed in a 12-hour long operation in the forests of Pidia village in the same district.