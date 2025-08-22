Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
2 detained after alleged rape of 16-year-old girl in Tripura’s Gomati district

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 05:35 pm IST

The minor had gone to her brother’s in-laws’ house on August 18. Her brother’s brother-in-law took her for a ride to the local railway station on August 21: Police

Agartala: Two people were detained on Friday after a 16-year-old was allegedly raped in Tripura’s Gomati district, police said.

A 16-year-old was allegedly raped in Tripura (Representative photo)
According to police officers, the minor had gone to her brother’s in-laws’ house on August 18. “Her brother’s brother-in-law took her for a ride to the local railway station on August 21. The driver of the vehicle they were in allegedly raped her inside the vehicle when the brother-in-law was not present,” an officer said.

Based on a complaint lodged by her family, the police have registered a case against the brother-in-law and the driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The vehicle driver and her relative have been detained. Interrogation is underway,” the officer said.

Earlier this month, a man was arrested for allegedly raping his 11-year-old neighbour in West Tripura district.

In July, Tripura Police arrested two people in connection with the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in a village in West Tripura district. In the same month, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a resident of her village in Khowai district. A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man in Sepahijala district in May, just a few days before a youth was arrested for allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl in West Tripura district.

A report from the home department stated that a total of 144 rape incidents were recorded and 31 women were killed in 2023–24. During this period, a total of 140 rape cases and 30 murder cases were registered across the state. Police have arrested 39 individuals accused of involvement in these 30 murder cases.

