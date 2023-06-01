Home / Cities / Others / 2 divisional commissioners among 8 IAS officers transferred in U.P.

2 divisional commissioners among 8 IAS officers transferred in U.P.

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 01, 2023 09:34 PM IST

As part of the exercise, Prashant Trivedi has been removed from the post of Commissioner and additional chief secretary (finance) after his name popped up in the AYUSH scam.

LUCKNOW In a bureaucratic rejig, the state government on Thursday transferred eight IAS officers, including two divisional commissioners.

U.P. effects a bureaucratic rejig. (HT Photo)

As part of the exercise, Prashant Trivedi has been removed from the post of Commissioner and additional chief secretary (finance) after his name popped up in the AYUSH scam. He has been sent to the less significant post of state road transport corporation chairman. He is set to retire on June 30.

In his place, additional chief secretary (basic and secondary education), Deepak Kumar has been given additional charge of additional chief secretary (finance), financial commissioner and externally-aided project. Meanwhile, divisional commissioner of Kanpur, Rajasekhar, has been made secretary of agriculture department.

Also, Saharanpur’s divisional commissioner Lokesh M has now been transerred to Kanpur in the same capacity. Yashod Rishikesh, who was on the wait list after returning from deputation, has been made the divisional commissioner, Saharanpur.

Significantly, Rakesh Kumar has been made registrar of the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi. Additionally, Masoom Ali Sarwar has been made the managing director of the transport corporation. Besides, Sanjay Kumar, who was also on wait list, has been made the managing director of Pradeshik Cooperative Federation.

Thursday, June 01, 2023
