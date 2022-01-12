Home / Cities / Others / 2 held in Gurugram for smuggling livestock from Jodhpur to Delhi
2 held in Gurugram for smuggling livestock from Jodhpur to Delhi

Police said they intercepted the truck near the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram around 2am on Monday and rescued 154 sheep and 100 goats stuffed inside
(Representational image)
Published on Jan 12, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByDebashish Karmakar

Police arrested two persons on Monday for allegedly smuggling livestock in a truck from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur to Delhi. Police said they intercepted the truck near the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram around 2am on Monday and rescued 154 sheep and 100 goats stuffed inside.

The suspects were identified as truck driver Zolakh Khan (36) and co-driver Immamuddin (34), both residents of Jodhpur, police said, adding that no valid documents were produced by the arrested persons to prove that they were legally transporting the livestock.

Police said they acted on a tip-off and erected a check post near the toll plaza for vehicle checking. Police said that Zolakh was driving the truck at high speed and did not stop at the check post even after being signalled to stop.

A case was registered at Kherki Daula police station against the duo under sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (punishment for rash or negligent act endangering human life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that these livestock are generally taken to Ghazipur mandi in Delhi where they are sold to slaughter houses. “Besides Jodhpur, such livestock are also smuggled from Jaipur, Sikar, Nagaur and other neighbouring areas in Rajasthan,” he said.

