2 including brother of Trinamool Congress spokesperson in Goa found murdered

PANAJI: Richard D'Mello, a local sound engineer and brother of a local Trinamool Congress leader, and his associate were found murdered at a house at Saligao in north Goa on Thursday.

Police said D’Mello, who ran a business servicing sound equipment, and his employee Abhishek Gupta, a native of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, were found with their throats slit and other injuries.

Richard’s sister, Trajano D’Mello, was one of the 20 Trinamool Congress leaders named as the party’s national spokesperson in 2023.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta said the double murder was reported in Muddavado Saligao.

“Police have leads on which they are working. Investigation is going on in full swing with many teams of North Goa Police working simultaneously,” Gupta said

The motive behind the murder is yet unclear, police said.

Police said the bodies were found in an outhouse belonging to Richard D’Mello’s friend George, which was rented out to a labourer who is now missing. “We believe the suspect is on the run and may have fled the state,” a police official said.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. “Yesterday, a tenant was murdered in Morjim; today, two men were found murdered in Saligao. As the government focuses on manipulations, collections, and baselessly blaming the Opposition, the safety of citizens is neglected and sidelined. I reiterate that criminals have no fear of the police. Because criminals are hand in glove with power and executing their ‘supari files’. Rising crime rates in the state expose the failure to curb criminal activities,” Alemao said.