2 jawans injured in gunfight with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma: Police

Two jawans were injured in a gunfight between Maoists and security forces after Maoists launched an attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s base camp at Gomguda in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday night, police said, adding that the condition of the injured is reported to be stable. Sukma superintendent of police Kiran Chauhan said that the establishment of police camps in dense and remote forest areas has intensified operations against Maoists.

Superintendent of Police, Sukma, Kiran Chauhan, said that the CRPF’s 241st battalion had set up a forward operating base (FOB) at Gomguda, located under Chintalnar police station, where the incident took place.

The injured soldiers are identified as commandos from the CRPF’s elite jungle warfare unit, CoBRA Battalion 206.

“Following the attack, the injured were swiftly evacuated to a nearby medical facility,” said the SP.

The SP further said that the establishment of police camps in dense and remote forest areas has intensified operations against Maoists.

“Over the past year, security forces have opened 16 new police camps in regions that were previously considered Maoist strongholds. Frustrated by this strategic expansion, the Maoists have been increasingly targeting the camps and their security personnel,” he said.