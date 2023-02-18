2 killed, 19 inured after bus plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

A woman and a 14-year-old boy died and 19 others were injured after a bus plunged into a gorge near Taryath area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Saturday, said officials.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

“The bus was carrying devotees from Argi village of Rajouri to Shiv Khori Shrine in Reasi district,” said a senior police officer.

All the injured were shifted to Taryath Primary Health Centre.