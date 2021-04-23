2 killed in as bus collides with truck at Darbhanga

DARBHANGA

Two persons died and six others were injured when a passenger bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on NH-57 near Darbhanga College of Engineering on Friday.

In-charge of local Mabbi outpost, Manish Kumar, said one of the victims, identified as Indrajeet Yadav (45), a native of Begusarai district, died on the spot. Another victim, a woman from Madhubani, later succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The SHO said the bus was coming from Begusarai and was bound for Darbhanga. The accident took place 2 KM away from Dilli More bus stand when a truck laden with food grain from FCI, coming from wrong side, collided head-on with bus. The trapped bus driver was rescued by the police with the help of local people.

The injured passengers were immediately rushed to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.

“The impact of the collision was so strong that the front portions of the two vehicles were mangled beyond recognition,” said an eyewitness, Suraj Kumar.