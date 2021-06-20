Home / Cities / Others / ‘2 Maoists killed in encounters in Narayanpur district of Bastar region’: Chhattisgarh police
The dead woman's body. Focus on hand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The dead woman's body. Focus on hand (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

‘2 Maoists killed in encounters in Narayanpur district of Bastar region’: Chhattisgarh police

Police said that they have recovered two rifles and a huge amount of camping materials from the encounter spots.
READ FULL STORY
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 12:21 PM IST

Two Maoists were killed in two different encounters with security forces in Narayanpur district of Bastar region, Chhattisgarh police said on Sunday.

Police said that they have recovered two rifles and a huge amount of camping materials from the encounter spots.

“On Saturday, based on a specific input about the presence of Maoist cadres of Local Organization Squad and Area Committee Members of Maad division of CPI (Maoist), an operation was launched by the district reserve guard (DRG) Narayanpur,” said Inspector General of Police (IG), Bastar range, Sunderaj P.

The first exchange of fire took place between the DRG team near Itul jungles, which comes under Orcha police station of the district.

“During the search operation, the dead body of one male Maoist cadre, along with one .303 rifle and a huge amount of camping materials, was recovered from the spot,” the IG said.

Police said that the operation continued in the jungles till the evening.

“During further search operation near Korawaya jungle, another exchange of fire took place. After the second encounter, another male Maoist cadre’s dead body was found along with a rifle and country-made weapon,” said the IG.

The identity of both the Maoists recovered from the spots are yet to be established, he added.

Search operations have intensified in the adjoining areas to apprehend other Naxal cadres who fled away from the spot after the encounters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.