A week after two Delhi police sub inspectors were arrested for siphoning off ₹75 lakh from accounts involved in cybercrime, police said they are trying to contact two more people allegedly involved in diverting the funds. 2 more involved in diverting ₹ 75L of fraud victims: Cops

SI Ankur Malik had solved three cyber crime cases in which more than ₹75 lakh was frozen in different bank accounts. However, he filed an application in court to de-freeze the accounts, on the pretext of returning money to cyber crime victims, but diverted the funds to his own bank accounts.

Malik — posted in northeast cyber cell — along with Shahdara SI — fled with ₹2 crore in March and were held last week from Indore. Three of their associates — Mohd Ilyaas, 40, Arif, 35, and Shadab, 23 were also nabbed on Sunday whose bank accounts were used in the crime.

Police on Friday said they found that Malik used a lawyer’s help to file an application before the court to de-freeze the accounts involved in cybercrime. This was done on behalf of cybercrime victims but they never received the money.

“We found that Malik called a lawyer who filed this application and obtained judicial orders using false details. He then diverted funds to accounts of his associates. We are now calling the lawyer to get details of the applications and court proceedings,” a police officer said.

Police are also summoning the bank manager who expedited the process of de-freezing the accounts. “We have been told Malik pressured the bank manager. We will verify all allegations. As per probe, the trio received ₹5,000-10,000 each…”