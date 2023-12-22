2 students killed, 12 injured as school bus falls into ditch

In a tragic incident on Friday morning, at least two students died, and a dozen others were seriously injured when the school bus of a private English medium school overturned and fell into a 22-feet-deep ditch near Khajni. The incident occurred when the bus attempted to overtake a dumper. For Representation Only (HT FILE PHOTO)

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Ashutosh Dubey confirmed that two seriously injured students were brought dead to the district hospital by ambulance, succumbing to their injuries on the way. He said that eight other injured individuals were undergoing treatment at Community Health Centers in Urva, where their conditions are reported to be stable.

Officials stated that four other minors were injured and were discharged after emergency treatment. CMO Dr Ashutosh Dubey identified the deceased as Pratibha, 14, and Sakshi Pandey, 8, of class 8th and fifth grade, respectively.

Those injured and undergoing treatment at Urva Community Health Centers were identified as Anshu, 14, Abhinav, 13, Manvi, 7, Ansh, 13, Rounak, 12, Prajwal, 13, and Shreya, 8. Their conditions are stable.

Social activist Sanjay Shahi reported that the incident occurred around 8:50 when he was on his way to Gorakhpur for personal work. Upon receiving information, he rushed to the spot, where villagers had already started the rescue operation to free school children trapped in the ill-fated bus.

Shahi explained that four-lane construction work was underway near the site, and in an attempt to overtake the dumper, the driver lost control, causing the bus to overturn and fall into a 20-feet-deep ditch, creating panic in the area. The school was just 300 metres away from the incident site. School staff immediately reached the spot and used another school bus to transport the injured. Meanwhile, the bus driver fled from the scene.

Enraged over police inaction, villagers staged a protest in front of the school. Some of them attempted to ransack the school building and furniture; however, SP South Jitendra Kumar assured that the situation was brought under control, as the school building was locked, and officials promised stringent action against the accused.