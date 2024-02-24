20 MNNIT Btech students bag 63.7 lakh Oracle offer

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad, the only NIT in Uttar Pradesh, has achieved an impressive placement with over 1000 offers including internships and full-time jobs for its students in the 2024 placement season, informed MNNIT officials. MNNIT campus (HT FILE)

With at least three months remaining in the session, the institute’s training and placement department is actively working to provide students with offers across various salary brackets, informed MNNIT officials.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The highest package of ₹63.7 lakhs per annum, offered by Oracle, extends this exceptional opportunity to 20 students. Additionally, this session has also recorded until now the best-ever placement for MTech candidates with currently 60% of students having received at least one offer, informed MNNIT director, Prof RS Verma.

The branches of engineering at the institute that have demonstrated notable achievements in placements include computer science and engineering with an average CTC of ₹27.95 LPA, with the highest offers being ₹63.7 LPA.

Following closely behind, information technology (IT) achieved an average CTC of ₹23.2 LPA, attaining the highest CTC of ₹63.7 LPA. Electronics and communication engineering maintained a strong position with an average CTC of ₹20.31 LPA, matching the highest CTC of ₹63.7 LPA.

Electrical engineering has grabbed an average package of ₹19.55 LPA with the highest CTC being ₹63.7 LPA, while, chemical engineering showed remarkable growth with an average CTC of ₹12 LPA, reaching the highest package of ₹63.7 LPA.

Biotechnology has secured an average CTC of 10.16 LPA, with the maximum CTC recorded at ₹19.63 LPA this year.

Likewise, civil engineering has witnessed an average CTC of ₹10.77 LPA, achieving a maximum of ₹28.89 LPA. Besides, mechanical engineering as well as production and industrial engineering have also demonstrated commendable performance, with average CTCs of ₹10.56 LPA and ₹8.83 LPA, respectively, with maximum CTCs of ₹19.63 LPA and ₹15 LPA. These achievements underscore the diverse strengths and opportunities across the engineering disciplines at the institute, MNNIT director said.

Overall avg CTC

The institute has achieved an overall average CTC of ₹18.97 LPA for BTech students, reaffirming its commitment to providing top-notch education and training. The placement process witnessed the participation of more than 310 companies, a testament to the trust industry leaders place in MNNIT Allahabad graduates, MNNIT officials shared.

Notably, 74 students secured CTCs between 20-30 LPA, showcasing a robust middle-tier distribution. Additionally, 55 students received offers with CTCs between 30-40 LPA, 10 secured offers between 40-50 LPA, another 10 students received offers with CTCs between 50-60 LPA, and an impressive 20 secured offers above 60 LPA, they added.

Firms who have made job offers

MNNIT-Allahabad students have received offers from industry giants such as Google, Apple, Oracle, Atlassian, Arcessium, Goldman Sachs, DE Shaw, Uber, Palo Alto Networks, Salesforce, Texas Instruments, American Express, Qualcomm, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Alstom and L&T among others. Notably, noted public sector undertakings (PSUs) such as Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), Engineers India Limited (EIL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), BrahMos Aerospace are also among the comprehensive list of recruiters. In addition, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) is all set to visit its campus in the coming week.