20 quintals of rose petals showered on Mahashivratri at Sangam; Yogi monitors festivities online

As the 45-day-long Mahakumbh concluded, the final bathing ceremony on Mahashivaratri was made special for millions of devotees with a grand showering of rose petals from a helicopter on Wednesday. While pilgrims immersed themselves in the festive joy at Mahakumbh Nagar, chief minister Yogi Adityanath remained actively involved in overseeing the arrangements from the early hours of the auspicious occasion. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath monitors the holy bath of Maha Shivratri going on in Prayagraj from the control room located at Gorakhnath temple. (PTI)

Due to his ongoing visit to Gorakhpur, a control room was set up at the Gorakhnath Temple, where Adityanath closely monitored the event from 4 am, watching live feeds of devotees bathing at the Sangam. From there, he issued real-time instructions to senior officials.

Earlier, during Basant Panchami and Magh Purnima Amrit Snan, the chief minister had also conducted meetings with officials from the war room, ensuring smooth operations through constant monitoring.

He also directed administrative officials to ensure that no devotee faced any inconvenience and that all arrangements were efficiently executed.

While at Sangam, continuing the tradition from previous bathing festivals, 20 quintals of rose petals were showered upon devotees at Sangam Ghat, officials informed.

The floral shower commenced at 8 am, just as thousands of devotees took a sacred dip at the confluence.

Overwhelmed by the sight of rose petals raining from the sky, devotees chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram,’ ‘Har Har Mahadev,’ ‘Ganga Maiya Ki Jai,’ and ‘Tirthraj Prayag Ki Jai.’ Many expressed their gratitude, appreciating the grand gesture that honoured their faith.

Deputy director of the horticulture department, Prayagraj division, Krishna Mohan Choudhary confirmed that preparations for the floral shower were made in advance to accommodate the overwhelming number of pilgrims.

VK Singh, the official in charge of the floral showers, stated that five to six rounds of flower showers were conducted at the Triveni Sangam Ghats, with the first round beginning at 8 am on Wednesday. Helicopters circled the area, showering devotees with rose petals, creating a breathtaking spectacle that enhanced the divine atmosphere of Mahakumbh-2025.

He added that a total of 120 quintals of rose petals were used across the six major snans (holy bathing festivals), with 20 quintals allocated for each occasion.

Box

CM greets devotees on Mahashivaratri via X

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings to devotees taking a sacred dip at the Sangam on Mahashivaratri. Sharing his wishes on social media platform X, he conveyed his reverence to all devotees and saints, praying to Lord Shiva and the holy river Ganga for the well-being of all.

Beyond the grand Mahakumbh celebrations, the chief minister extended his best wishes to the entire nation on Mahashivaratri.

Posting from his official X handle, CM Yogi wrote: “Heartfelt congratulations to all revered saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam for the sacred Mahashivaratri bathing festival at Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj. May Tribhuvanpati Lord Shiva and the holy Mother Ganga bless all. Har Har Mahadev!”