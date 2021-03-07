2,000 new Covid cases take Pune district’s active case tally to 20,347
PUNE The district reported 2,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours on Sunday which took the number of active cases in the district to 20,347 which is the highest in the country.
The district alone accounted for 17.95 per cent of the new cases reported in the state which reported 11,141 new cases.
Also, five more deaths were reported in the district, according to the state health department.
Pune district’s progressive count now stands at 421,162 out of which 392,674 have recovered and 8,141 have been declared dead and 20,347 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.
Pune city reported 993 new cases which took the count to 215,022 and with two new deaths, the toll went up to 4,591.
Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 573 new cases which took the final count to 105,383. No new deaths were reported here so the toll stood at 1,336.
Pune rural reported 434 new cases which took the progressive count to 100,757 and with three more deaths the death toll stood at 2,165.
The state also saw 6,013 patients discharged on Sunday which took the count to 20.68 lakh after full recovery which took the recovery rate in the state is 93.17%.
Also, 11,141 new cases were reported in the state which took the count to 22.19 lakh. As 38 Covid-related deaths were reported in the state the toll touched 53,700. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.36%.
Out of 1,68,67,286 laboratory samples 22,19,727 have been tested positive (13.16%) for the virus till March 7. Currently, 4,39,055 people are in home quarantine and 4,650 people are in institutional quarantine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2,000 new Covid cases take Pune district’s active case tally to 20,347
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International Women’s Day: Women at the helm of Covid fight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist accounts for 9.41% of India’s new Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women’s T20 cricket league has NextGen female cricketers playing for keeps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
0-30 in no time: ventilators, that is... How Pune civic hospital infra revved up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Budget 2021-22 will distribute 3 lack sheep units to families' : Telangana CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
155 Rohingyas sent to ‘holding’ centre in Jammu as admin starts verification
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jai Ram presents ₹50,192 cr tax-free budget for Himachal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 days of vaccinations with not a single adverse effect; 20K beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune dist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to use volunteers from NGOs to help smoothen vax drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district’s active Covid cases nears 20K mark; 1,925 new cases on Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Average positivity rate in Pune up from 5.8% in Jan to 15% in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blood banks unable to meet plasma demand with shortage of donors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cosmos Bank case: Pune police write to the UAE to hand over custody of Sumer Shaikh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
65,000 nails removed from trees in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox