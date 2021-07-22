2,000-year-old brick structure unearthed in Tamil Nadu's Korkai

The archeological excavation being undertaken at Korkai region in Tuticorin district unearthed a 2,000-year-old brick structure, Tamil daily Dinakaran reported on Thursday. The seven-layered structure has evinced the interest of the archeology enthusiasts in the state.

Korkai, finding mention in Sangam literature for its pearl fishery, was the ancient port city of early Pandyas. At present, it is a small village in Srivaikuntam taluk of Tuticorin district. It is believed that the ancient city once situated at the banks of River Thamirabarani ended up inland, six kilometres away from the sea, due to river sedimentation and the sea receding.

In addition to the existing excavation works, Tamil Nadu state archeology department has commenced excavation work at three places in the state including Korkai. In the region, excavation trenches are dug at Korkai, Sivagalai, and Adichanallur. The excavation work started on February 26 after the state government sanctioned ₹29 lakh.

The archeologists dug 17 trenches at Korkai from where cast iron material, glass beads, and signs of industrial activities were found. The recent addition is the seven-layered brick structure indicating that it was a settlement area of the ancient civilization.

Between 1968 and 69, the Tamil Nadu government took out archeological research at Korkai and surrounding areas. It was the first time the state government took out such archaeological excavation works after the state archeology department was formed. Past research established that Korkai was an archeologically significant place with 2,800 years of history, archeologists say. The literature and archeological evidence suggest that Korkai was involved in the export and import of goods with other ports of ancient civilizations.

It could be noted that the department recently unearthed a sword possibly dating back to 2,500 years and a large clay pot that could be a burial urn at Krishnagiri district’s Mayiladumparai where the excavation works are currently underway.