2006 Varanasi blasts: Accused moves HC challenging lower court’s death sentence
The Varanasi 2006 serial blasts accused, Mohammad Waliullah, who was sentenced to death on June 6, 2022, by a trial court in Ghaziabad, has appealed against the decision before the Allahabad High Court.
On March 7, 2006, Varanasi was shaken by twin blasts first at the Sankat Mochan Temple and then at the Varanasi Cantonment railway station within a span of 15 minutes.
According to reports, the first blast occurred at the Sankat Mochan temple near the Banaras Hindu University around 6.15pm. Waliullah, a resident of Phoolpur in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested soon after the blasts in UP’s Prayagraj. However, the trial of his case took place in Ghaziabad as lawyers in Varanasi refused to represent him in court.
The district and sessions court had sentenced him to death for the blast at Sankat Mochan temple. The court also fined him ₹2.65 lakh.
-
Resolve Pong dam oustees’ issue: Jai Ram to Centre
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur during the 30th meeting of North Zonal Council in Jaipur on Saturday urged the central government to resolve pending cases of Pong dam oustees. He said that 2.25-lakh acre land was reserved in Rajasthan to rehabilitate 16,352 Himachalis displaced due to the construction of Pong dam, but only 8,713 were provided land. He also took up the matter of four-laning of Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh road.
-
Uttar Pradesh reports 382 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 382 new Covid cases among 85156 samples tested in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.44%, according to the data shared by the state health department on Saturday. “Uttar Pradesh has tested a total of 117923189 Covid samples,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement. Uttar Pradesh at present has 2265 active Covid cases under treatment and the majority are in home isolation.
-
Search op across Police Commissionerate in Ludhiana: Cops seek to nip gangster culture, drug menace
A cordon and search operation was carried out across the police commissionerate on Saturday to put a lid on smuggling, the drug menace, gangster culture and crime. The comprehensive operation lasted three-and-a-half hours from 11.30am to 3pm. Cops comb through 450 houses, 235 vehicles in Jagraon The rural police combed through 450 houses, and 235 vehicles in Jagraon, on the directives of director general of Police Gaurav Yadav, on Saturday.
-
Covid cases plateau in state, Pune district sees a rise
In mid-June, new Covid cases in Maharashtra crossed the 4,000-mark. As June ended, the daily virus caseload for the state has been around 3,000. However, daily cases in Pune district have been on a rise, suggests data by the state health department. On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 2,760 more Covid cases and five deaths related to the virus. Pune district reported 945 new cases.
-
Banthia Commission recommends up to 27% reservation of OBC; prescribes reservation for each of the local bodies
Mumbai: The much-awaited report of Jayant Kumar Banthia-led commission which collated empirical data on Other Backward Class communities, submitted its report to the Maharashtra state government recommending up to 27% political reservation in every local self-government body depending on population. The commission, which submitted a 700-page report on Friday, has recommended reservation for all local bodies, starting from the gram panchayat to the municipal corporation, based on the OBC population of the specific area.
