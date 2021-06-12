2022 UP assembly polls: SBSP to hold meetings with block level workers in east UP

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leaders will hold meetings with its block level workers in eastern UP districts from Monday to chalk out strategy for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, said a party leader.

The party, which had won 4 seats in 2017 polls, claims to hold significant command in 35 assembly seats in east UP where Rajbhar community’s population is up to 18%.

SBSP state unit vice president Shashipratap Singh said the party president Om Prakash Rajbhar has asked office bearers to strengthen and expand the party in view of mission 2022.

“The first meeting will be organised in Rasda area of Balllia. The party has coined a new slogan: Vada nahi, kaam karenge, Janta ka samman karenge (Instead of making promise, we will work, we will respect the public). This slogan will be circulated among the workers who will take it to masses in every nook and corner in eastern UP districts,” Singh said.

Party’s senior office bearers, including general secretary Arvind Rajbhar will attend the meetings. Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar will also participate in at least one meeting in every district.

“The meetings in every developmental block is likely to be completed in next 45 days,” Singh said and added that the SBSP chief has always worked for the cause of OBCs, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and poor.