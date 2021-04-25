2,030 new cases, 8 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 2,030 novel coronavirus infections, taking the Union Territory’s case tally to 1, 58, 374.

With 15 Covid-induced fatalities — eight in Kashmir and seven in Jammu — the total death toll reached 2,126, health officials said.

Of the new cases, 1,196 cases are from Kashmir while 834 are from Jammu, besides 176 travellers. So far, 132 people have lost their lives to the disease this month.

For the past one week, the UT has recorded over 1,500 cases. On Tuesday and Wednesday, J&K recorded 2,030 and 2, 204 daily cases respectively.

Officials said with 591 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 530 in Jammu district, 180 in Baramulla, 99 in Anantnag and 83 in Kulgam.

The number of active cases, which has been rising exponentially, reached 18,064, officials said.

As many as 944 patients have recovered, including 584 from Kashmir and 360 from Jammu.

As many as 1, 38, 184 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 87.25% against 98% in the first fortnight of February. Over 7 million tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

Dulloo calls for intensified testing, vaccination

Jammu: To tackle the recent surge of Covid 19 cases, financial commissioner, health and medical education, Atal Dulloo on Saturday impressed upon the officers for effective implementation of the five-pronged strategy in J&K which includes testing, containment, isolation and treatment, Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

He made these remarks during a review meeting at civil secretariat here to analyse district-wise Covid-19 scenario.

Dulloo directed the officers to expedite the testing and vaccination drive, study the increase of the test positivity rate and take remedial measures accordingly.

“We have to gear up all our efforts at all levels, only then we will be able to tackle the surge of cases. Testing has to be increased significantly at all designated facilities and bring down the test positivity rate in each district. All the testing facilities have to make sure that the set targets are met on daily basis” he said, adding that installation of oxygen generation plants needs to be expedited which would augment the oxygen supply of our hospitals.

He directed the officers that there should be no delay in the result of RT-PCR tests and directed the GMCs to make sure that they do perform 2, 000 tests each daily.

Calling for an increase in the pace of vaccination, he directed the officers to make all the necessary arrangements to accelerate the vaccination drive to the population.

He said that by vaccinating more people, we will be better equipped to fight the disease, adding that they have an adequate supply of vaccines in all districts.

Regarding the containment strategy, the FC said that restrictions in the 127 containment zones have to be implemented fully, adding that testing in containment zones has to be increased significantly.

He also said that the number of contacts traced for every positive case should be increased to 20.

Regarding the treatment of home isolation patients, the FC directed that they should be monitored regularly and necessary instructions passed to them.

He directed the district authorities to fully activate their control rooms and periodical calls should be made to the home isolation patients on regular basis.

He appealed to the people to go back to the basics and follow the norms of social distancing, maintaining personal hygiene and wearing masks.