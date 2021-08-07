21% fully vaccinated in Pune: PMC immunisation officer

PUNE Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer said on Saturday, “We have received only a small supply of 14,000 doses, after a four-day dry spell. As of now, Pune city has vaccinated about 58% of its eligible beneficiaries and 21% are fully vaccinated. Estimating that the city’s population is close to five million, of which 3.2 million beneficiaries are aged above 18 and eligible for the vaccine. We have administered 2.5 million vaccines until now, however, this does not mean that all the vaccines are administered to Pune residents as the online system allows residents from nearby villages, or even PCMC, to get a slot at a city hospital.”

Even as residents and public representatives push the state government to relax Covid restrictions in Pune city, experts believe that the danger of the much-anticipated third wave will stay until at least 70% of the population is fully vaccinated.

However, the city continues to see a shortage of vaccines. On Saturday, the city received 14,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses, against its capacity to vaccinate at least 1,900 beneficiaries daily. This means that 50 centres would not get any vaccines. This new lot of vaccines has arrived after a lull of four days, said officials.

PMC has administered a total of 2,544,153 vaccines, of which, 58.43%, or 1,870,069 are first shots. A total of 674,084 are fully vaccinated having received both the doses which accounts for 21.96% of the estimated population of beneficiaries.

The PMC has 190 centres for vaccination and if each centre gets 100 doses, then a minimum of 1,900 beneficiaries can be vaccinated.