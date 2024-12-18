21-year-old woman, 1-year-old daughter killed as car plunges into river in Assam

A 21-year-old woman and her one-year-old daughter drowned to death after getting stuck inside their vehicle which plunged into River Barak in Assam’s Cachar district on Tuesday night. Police said that the father of the infant, Rois Uddin Barbhuiya (24), who was driving the Alto-800 car, had managed to jump out of the vehicle before it fell into the water. The car was taken out of the water at around 7am on Wednesday and the bodies of the mother and the infant were recovered from it.

According to the Superintendent of police (SP), Cachar district, Numal Mahatta, who visited the spot in the wee hours of Wednesday, the incident happened near an embankment of Barak River at Raipur area of Cachar’s Borkhola at around 11.45pm on Tuesday, when the family was returning home from Silchar after some medical consultation.

The deceased have been identified as Heli Begum Barbhuiya (21) and Jannat Begum Barbhuiya (12 months). The victims were residents of Mohanpur area of Borkhola.

According to the onlookers, Rois Uddin took a short-cut to reach home, but his vehicle lost control and rolled into the river with the passengers. “Rois Uddin somehow managed to come out and started screaming for help. We rushed to the spot, but it was impossible for us to find the car’s exact location in the dark,” said a local.

They called the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for rescue operation. The car was taken out of the water at around 7am on Wednesday and the bodies of the mother and the infant were recovered from it.

Police said that the bodies were initially sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) where the doctors confirmed the death and later sent for postmortem.

“We have sent the bodies for postmortem to find the cause of death. The person who was driving the car is going through treatment. The matter is under investigation and further lawful action has been initiated,” the SP said.