22-year-old woman ends life in Ludhiana, live-in partner booked for abetment

A native of Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, has been booked for abetment to suicide after his 22-year-old live-in partner hanged herself to death at her rented accommodation in Gobindgarh, Focal Point.

The accused, Chand Babu, was booked on the complaint of the woman’s mother, who lives in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh.

The complainant said her eldest daughter had moved to Ludhiana five years ago for work. She was employed at a factory and was in a live-in relationship with Chand Babu for the past four years.

“A few days ago my daughter called me over the phone to share that Babu had broken off with her. He had left for Uttar Pradesh and was not answering her phone calls. She was upset and said she will kill herself if Babu did not return,” the woman said.

On April 26, she came to know that her daughter had ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her rented house, following which she rushed to Ludhiana.

Inspector Davinder Sharma, station house officer (SHO), Focal Point police station, said they had booked Babu under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and despatched a police team to Gonda to arrest him.

The victim is survived by her mother and two younger sisters. Her husband had deserted them after the birth of their third daughter, the victim’s mother said.