22-yr-old Mumbai man tries to stop fight, gets stabbed

By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 12:01 AM IST

A 22-year-old man was stabbed opposite Sion hospital on Saturday night when he tried to stop a fight between two men.

The incident took place around 11.15pm when the victim, Mohammed Afzal Hussain Shaikh, was returning home after meeting his friends.

According to Dharavi police, Shaikh was walking on a footpath where he saw the two men hitting and attacking each other with knives.

Shaikh pushed one of the men aside to stop the fight. “This irked the men and without thinking one of the accused stabbed Shaikh in the stomach,” said an officer from Dharavi police station.

The accused then fled the spot leaving Shaikh bleeding on the road. Some passers-by rushed him to Sion hospital.

“Shaikh is unconscious and thus, we’ve not been able to take his statement,” said the officer.

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the two unidentified men and are scanning the CCTV cameras of the 90-Feet Road where the incident took place as well as of roads leading to the spot to identify and trace the accused.

