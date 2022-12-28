22-yr-old social media content creator found hanging at home in Chhattisgarh

A 22-year-old social media content creator from Chhattigarh’s Raigarh died by suicide at her home, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the woman was found hanging from a pipe with a scarf on the terrace of her house on Tuesday.

They said they have not found any suicide note. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, police said.

Police claimed that she was active on YouTube and social media platforms and had 11,000 followers on Instagram.

“She was alone in the house at the time of the incident. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be investigated,” an officer said.

Her body has been sent for postmortem and her mobile phone has been seized, police said.

