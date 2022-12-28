Home / India News / 22-yr-old social media content creator found hanging at home in Chhattisgarh

22-yr-old social media content creator found hanging at home in Chhattisgarh

Updated on Dec 28, 2022 07:12 PM IST

Police claimed that she was active on YouTube and social media platforms and had 11,000 followers on Instagram.

Police said the woman was found hanging from a pipe with a scarf on the terrace of her house (Representative Photo)
Police said the woman was found hanging from a pipe with a scarf on the terrace of her house (Representative Photo)
By HT Correspondent

A 22-year-old social media content creator from Chhattigarh’s Raigarh died by suicide at her home, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the woman was found hanging from a pipe with a scarf on the terrace of her house on Tuesday.

They said they have not found any suicide note. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, police said.

Police claimed that she was active on YouTube and social media platforms and had 11,000 followers on Instagram.

“She was alone in the house at the time of the incident. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be investigated,” an officer said.

Her body has been sent for postmortem and her mobile phone has been seized, police said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290.

