Assam: Man runs vehicle over crowd following argument; 9 injured

A 25-year-old driver allegedly ran a vehicle over a crowd following a verbal exchange with locals in Assam’s Nagaon district, police said. The man tried to flee after hitting the crowd with his car, but he was stopped and caught. (Representative file image)

Nine people have sustained injuries in the incident.

Police said they have arrested the man.

The incident happened at Batamari village on Monday morning.

According to police, the man was driving rashly, and a group of locals stopped him urging him to slow down as there were schools in the neighbourhood.

“He started arguing with us and said that he’ll drive as per his wish. While talking to the locals, he started his car and ran over the people gathered there,” a local resident told media persons.

According to locals, when the man started moving his car, some people managed to escape but nine, including school children, sustained injuries.

According to onlookers, the man tried to flee after hitting the crowd with his car, but he was stopped and caught.

Police said they have detained the man who was driving, and his vehicle has been seized as well.

“Locals have registered complaints against the person and after initial investigation, we may register a case,” a police official said.

The injured persons were taken to Dagaon Primary Health Centre and after initial treatment, a few of them were shifted to Nagaon Civil Hospital for advanced treatments, police said.

According to the driver, the locals were stopping him unnecessarily and attacked him too.

“I drive my vehicle on this route regularly but today they stopped me unnecessarily. In order to escape, I drove my car, but I had no idea how some people came under it,” he said.

“They attacked me, tried to break the glasses of the car, so I tried to move from that area. The car was in first gear, and I don’t understand how they came under the wheels,” he added.