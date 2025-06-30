25-year-old killed by man he assaulted for molesting cousin

Gurugram: A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death at the crowded Ghata market in Sector 56 on Sunday evening, by a neighbour seeking revenge for assault. The deceased, police said, had assaulted the man earlier for molesting his cousin. A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death at the crowded Ghata market in Sector 56 on Sunday evening, by a neighbour. (Representational Image)

Police officials identified the deceased as Rajdev Kumar, originally from Bihar’s Saharsa. He had been living in Ghata village for several years. The prime accused, identified as Bobby (single name), 24, was arrested from Vikaspuri in west Delhi on Monday while he was trying to flee. Three of Bobby’s associates involved in the murder are still on the run, police said.

Earlier, Bobby had sneaked into the house of Rajdev’s newly-wed cousin and molested her on Friday evening when he was caught and assaulted.

The stabbing incident took place at 6pm on Sunday when Kumar along with his wife Mausami Devi, 24, was returning home and had stopped at the market to buy vegetables.

Police said the accused intercepted them at the crowded market and stabbed Kumar multiple times in the chest with a knife. Mausami Devi, an eyewitness to the incident, told HT that Rajdev was moving just a few feet ahead and looking at the stalls when the incident took place.

“Bobby, who lives near our house, suddenly approached from behind and attacked my husband. He had a knife with which he stabbed him in the ribs and in the chest several times,” she alleged.

Kumar was taken to the Sector 10A civil hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, by doctors.

Gurugram police, public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar, said that based on the wife’s complaint, a murder case was registered against Bobby at the Sector 56 police station on Sunday night. “Bobby’s associates involved in the murder will also be arrested soon,” he added.