26-year-old jobless man found hanging in Mohali

A 26-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a vacant plot in Phase 8 on Saturday.

The deceased was a native of Uttar Pradesh and living with a relative in Kumbra village, Mohali, for a month to find a job in the city.

The body was spotted by a passer-by, who sounded the police.

The deceased was identified with the help of a PAN card and Aadhaar card found in his pocket. No suicide note was recovered.

Police said the deceased’s relatives shared that he was stressed as he was unable to a find a job for the past one month. Father of a two-month-old girl, he had gone missing on Friday night.

The body has been moved to the civil hospital in Phase 6 for autopsy.