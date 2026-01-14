28-year-old physiotherapist dies in Jaunpur after kite string slits his throat while riding bike

A 28-year-old physiotherapist died after his throat was slit by a kite string, manjha, while he was returning home on his motorcycle, near a public school in the Panchhatiya area in Line Bazaar, Jaunpur, on Wednesday, police said. Two boys are silhouetted as they fly a kite (File)

The police officer added that the deceased was identified as Sameer Hashimi, 28, a resident of Kerakat’s Sheikhzada Mohalla who was running a physiotherapy clinic.

City circle officer, Goldie Gupta, who reached the scene, described the incident as unfortunate. She said that Dr Sameer was riding his bike home when a kite string, made of Chinese synthetic material, wrapped around his neck and slit his throat. The injury led to bleeding, and he died. His family has been informed. The body has been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

The officer added that Chinese synthetic kite string is banned, and continuous action is being taken against its use in the district. Despite this, people are ordering and using it online. He appealed to the public not to use Chinese synthetic kite string for the sake of a little fun during Makar Sankranti, whether for kite flying or cutting. “Celebrate the festival, but ensure that no lives are lost,” he urged.

Earlier, on December 11, a 45-year-old teacher also died in Jaunpur after his throat was cut by Chinese manjha on the Shastri Bridge over the Gomti River. The kite string became entangled around the teacher’s neck while he was riding his motorcycle. His neck suffered a deep injury which resulted in profuse bleeding and death.