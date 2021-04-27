28-year-old visually-impaired man attacked with blade near Mumbai

A 28-year-old visually-impaired man suffered injuries on his hand after he was allegedly assaulted with a blade following an argument with a railway canteen employee at Ambernath station.

The Government Railway Police, Kalyan, have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

The complainant, Dilip More, said the argument started after he was charged ₹13 for a samosa paav at the station canteen. More argued with the canteen boy stating that the actual price was ₹11. “On Sunday, I alighted at platform no 2 of Ambernath station along with a friend. We went to buy samosa at the railway canteen. However, the canteen employee charged ₹2 extra for it, so we questioned him. Following an argument, he attacked me with a blade on my right hand, while another worker slapped me.”

He then approached the GRP. Shardul Walmiki, senior police inspector, GRP, Kalyan, said, “We have registered a case under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code against Mangal Singh Khushwa, who works in the canteen.”

More, an arts graduate, stays in Vangni along with his wife and daughter. As he was unable to find a job, he had to beg on local trains to earn money.