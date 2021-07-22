2kg heroin seized, ex-serviceman among 3 arrested

The anti-narcotics task force of the J&K Police on Thursday said it has arrested three drug peddlers, including an ex-serviceman, and recovered 2kg Afghan-origin heroin from their possession.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Naresh Kumar, Kamal Singh and ex-serviceman Balbir Singh, all natives of Khour, an area close to the Indo-Pak border in Akhnoor sector of Jammu.

Anti-narcotics task force SSP Vinay Sharma said, “The consignment was thrown into the Indian territory from across border by Pakistani drug cartels for the trio.”

“We have recovered two packets of heroin, 1kg each. The packets have a special marking indicating them to be of Afghan grade,” said Sharma.

“Pakistani drug peddlers push narcotics into India through the borders in J&K for their contacts on this side to pick them up for further distribution through their networks,” he added.

On July 19, they got an input that Naresh Kumar was on his way from Khour to Akhnoor with a consignment of heroin. They set up checkposts and during checking at one such checkpost, they intercepted his Scooty from which they recovered one packet of heroin with a sign indicating it to be of Afghan grade.

During interrogation, Kumar revealed names of two people who were part of the drug cartel. He divulged that one more packet was hidden close to the border.

“We arrested Kamal and Balbir. Their interrogation led us to recovery of one more packet of heroin,” he added. The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act.

“We are confident of unearthing forward and backward linkages of the drug cartel. During interrogation, names of some Pakistani drug peddlers were also divulged. We will try to get them extradited by various means and if needed, seek assistance of Interpol,” the SSP said.