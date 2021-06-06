3 crore saplings to be planted in a year in Haryana: CM

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said three crore saplings will be planted in a year in Haryana and the plantation will be done on 10% of the 8 lakh acres of panchayat land- which will be named as Oxy Forest.

The chief minister said that pension amount of ₹2,500 would be given per year for the maintenance of trees, which are 75 years old under Pran Vayu Devta Pension Yojana.

He said that ‘Pranvayu Devta Pension’ scheme will be unique and the first of its kind in India. As a matter of honour, the state government has taken an initiative to honour all those trees which are of the age of 75 years and above and have served humanity throughout their life by producing oxygen, reducing pollution, providing shade and so on.

Such trees will be identified throughout the state and these will be looked after by involving local people in this scheme.

Even, agro forestry will also be promoted on vacant land so that panchayat income in rural areas can also increase. The government to give ₹10,000 as an incentive to the farmer adopting Agro Forestry for three years, he added. The CM said that the Oxy Van, Karnal, will be created on Old Mughal Canal on an area of 80 acres covering a total length of 4.2 Kms and Oxy Van Panchkula will be established in Bir Ghaggar over an area of one hundred acres

The chief minister said that the state government has reintroduced Mera Pani-Meri Virasat scheme to cut ground water depletion by shifting farmers from water guzzling paddy to other crops.

He said that for this, it was decided that an incentive amount of ₹7,000 per acre would be given to the farmers adopting crop diversification in place of paddy and now the government has decided that any farmer who opts for agro forestry and plants 400 trees on his land, then an amount of ₹10,000 would be given to such farmers for a period of three years instead of ₹7,000