3 die after falling in Chitrakoot waterfall, UP CM expresses grief

Three youths, including two cousin brothers of Banda, died during their weekend outing after falling into Sabri waterfall in Chitrakoot’s Manikpur tehsil area on Sunday afternoon, said police officials.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the incident and directed the local authorities to immediately rush to the spot and to provide all possible help to them.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) PK Srivastava said that four youths --Akash Sahu, 23, Lala Sahu, 22, and two cousin brothers Mohit Sahu, 18, Sahil Sahu, 17, fell into the waterfall while clicking photographs. He said they all were swept away in heavy water current.

He said three of them were brought out by the local divers and rushed to a local hospital where Mohit and Sahil succumbed during the treatment while Akash survived. The body of the fourth youth Lala was later fished out.

Srivastava said the administration has put up the warning board for the tourists after one youth had died falling into the waterfall. Now more measures are being taken to avert such incidents in future.