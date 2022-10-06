Home / Cities / Others / 3 killed as car skids off, falls 50 feet down in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar

3 killed as car skids off, falls 50 feet down in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar

others
Published on Oct 06, 2022 02:17 PM IST

The bodies of the three people killed in the accident have been recovered while the injured has been hospitalised

The car was on its way to Simtoli. (Sourced)
The car was on its way to Simtoli. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent

Three people were killed and one injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off a road and fell around 50 feet down on Thursday in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar. The bodies of three have been recovered while the injured has been hospitalised, police said.

“We received information [about the accident] around 1.52am on Thursday and launched a rescue operation immediately. Three people died on the spot. One person, who was seriously injured, was taken to the hospital,” said Bageshwar police station in-charge Kailash Negi.

The four were on their way home in Simtoli after attending a Ramleela show when the driver lost control over the car

The three who died were identified as Vijay Singh, 30, Rohit Singh, 20, and Sunil Singh, 21, and the injured Manoj Kumar, 35, the driver.

“The driver was stuck in the car. We took him out...The bodies have been handed over to their relatives after postmortem,” said Negi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out