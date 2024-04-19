3 men impersonate cops, steal jewellery worth 8 lakh from Ggm woman

Gurugram: Three men were booked for impersonating police officers and robbing jewellery worth about ₹8 lakh from a 42-year-old woman in Sector-7, police said on Friday. Three men were booked for impersonating police officers and robbing jewellery worth about ₹ 8 lakh from a 42-year-old woman in Sector-7 in Gurugram. (Representational Image)

The victim, Seema Rani, was going to her workplace in Krishna Colony from her home nearby at about 9.40am on Thursday when the incident took place.

Investigators said a suspect approached her and asked her to accompany him to his senior official, who was waiting at the end of the road. The second suspect, allegedly told the victim that a woman had been stabbed on Wednesday and her jewellery was stolen so they were deployed for security on the stretch.

The victim alleged that the suspects asked her to remove all the jewellery she was wearing, including a diamond finger ring. “They even gave me oil from a small bottle to remove my bangles. They told me to remove all my jewellery, but I resisted saying that I will remove the remaining jewellery after entering my school building. However, they said they could impose a fine of ₹5,000 on me for disobeying them,” she said.

The woman said they later asked her to wrap the valuables in a paper. “One suspect extended a white paper on which I kept everything. He wrapped it up and acted like he had kept it in my handbag but he actually hid it in his palm. I objected to this, then they pushed me and escaped on a motorcycle,” she said.

Gurugram Police public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar, said they are scanning CCTV camera footage to trace the suspects and arrest them. Based on the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code at New Colony police station on Thursday.